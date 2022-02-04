Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.