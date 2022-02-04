CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.30.

GIB.A opened at C$109.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. CGI has a 1-year low of C$93.88 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

