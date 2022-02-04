Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$37.10 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

