Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$37.10 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

