Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 47,141 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.02 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.