Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.92 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

