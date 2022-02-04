Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,299 shares of company stock worth $28,466,084. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $90.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.