Michael Anthony Crawford Sells 21,332 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $23,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68.

HOFV opened at $1.09 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

