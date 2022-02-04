Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 1,350 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

