Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TWLV opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $4,970,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

