Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 3.77.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

