Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 235 ($3.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

