Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE:SU opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

