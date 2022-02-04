American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

