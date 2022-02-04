Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,750.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,822.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,814.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.