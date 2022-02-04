PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wolfe Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

