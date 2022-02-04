Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $207,000 Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

