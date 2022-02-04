Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $316,425.34 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

