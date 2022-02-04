Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

