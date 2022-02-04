XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,426,000 after buying an additional 1,645,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

