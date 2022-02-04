Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

