Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $537,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 394,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

