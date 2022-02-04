Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $1,696,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,820. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

