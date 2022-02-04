Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,260.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,050.02 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

