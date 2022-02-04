Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $7,441,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 498,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

