Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 70 at Credit Suisse Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

