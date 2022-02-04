Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.