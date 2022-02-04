Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.