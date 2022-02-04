Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,974 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Oshkosh worth $92,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

