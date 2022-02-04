Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

VST stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 392,000 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.