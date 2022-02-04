Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $380.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.86.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.