Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.54.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.