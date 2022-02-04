Timothy E. Mullany Sells 593 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
