Timothy E. Mullany Sells 593 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

