J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

