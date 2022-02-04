Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of EGLX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.