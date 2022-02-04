Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

KOJAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.18) to €22.75 ($25.56) in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

