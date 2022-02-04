Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $718.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

