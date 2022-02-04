Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 27.1%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of TGIFF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About 1933 Industries
