Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($96.40) to GBX 7,525 ($101.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($102.89).

LON RKT opened at GBX 5,872.84 ($78.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,003.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($91.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

