Barclays PLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of AAR worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 497,216 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

