Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Organogenesis worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.06 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $908.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

