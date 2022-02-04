Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

