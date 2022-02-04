Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after purchasing an additional 823,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:ZH opened at $3.78 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

