First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MEDP opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

