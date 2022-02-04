First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

