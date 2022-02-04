First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after buying an additional 433,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.12 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.