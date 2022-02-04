First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.39.

