First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Freshpet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Freshpet by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

FRPT stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.35 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

