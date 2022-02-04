First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $122.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39.

