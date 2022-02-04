Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 163,013 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95.

