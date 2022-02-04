Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.88.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.56. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.